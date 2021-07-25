Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,707 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,430,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.15.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

