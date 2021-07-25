Eaton Vance Management Has $33.18 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $172.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

