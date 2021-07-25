Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.