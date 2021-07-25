EasyFi Price Tops $2.70 on Top Exchanges (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 21% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.81 million and $1.30 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00007923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.03 or 0.00810808 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

