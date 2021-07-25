East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

