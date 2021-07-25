East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $31,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

EWBC opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.