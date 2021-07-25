Earnest Partners LLC Sells 441 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.47.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

