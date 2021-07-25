Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 9,323 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after acquiring an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

RCI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.