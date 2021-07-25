Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $206.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

