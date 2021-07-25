Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 995,078 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

