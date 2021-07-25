Earnest Partners LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Triumph Group worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.