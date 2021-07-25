Earnest Partners LLC Has $182,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $161.90 and a twelve month high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.