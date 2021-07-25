Earnest Partners LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $456.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.