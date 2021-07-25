Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $44.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.79 million and the highest is $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $347.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 1,130,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,404. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

