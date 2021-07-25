DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.87 million and a PE ratio of -40.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.22. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.25%.

In other news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

