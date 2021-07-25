Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,607,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.96. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

