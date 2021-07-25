Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $175.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

