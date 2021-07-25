dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

DOTD opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.13. The stock has a market cap of £745.30 million and a P/E ratio of 69.44. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

