Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

