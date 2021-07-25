Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $564.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $432.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.00.

Shares of DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

