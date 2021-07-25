Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $564.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $432.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.00.
Shares of DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.07.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
