DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.36%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in DMC Global by 74.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.