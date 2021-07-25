Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 2,730

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 3,008 ($39.30) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.79. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,092 ($40.40).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

