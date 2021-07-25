Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 2,730

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 3,008 ($39.30) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.79. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,092 ($40.40).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

