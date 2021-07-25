Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,300 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of NatWest Group worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in NatWest Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE NWG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.