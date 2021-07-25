Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 169,883 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 169,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $25,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $7,660,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.