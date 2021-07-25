Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $27,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $129,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

