Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $185,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DMS opened at $8.62 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

