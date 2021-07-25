DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 106.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

