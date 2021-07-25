Diametric Capital LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,646 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $14,845,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,019. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

