Diametric Capital LP Sells 19,093 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.65% of KLX Energy Services worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLXE stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 162,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. Analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $195,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,881 shares of company stock valued at $424,576 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.