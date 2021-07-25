Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 103,335 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.07% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,993,000 after buying an additional 1,269,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 207,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GCI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 825,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,479. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

