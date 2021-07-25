Diametric Capital LP Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 595,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,780,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,364,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.