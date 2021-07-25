Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 118,042 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. IMAX makes up about 1.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.20% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IMAX by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 592,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

