Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $167,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.63. The stock had a trading volume of 447,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.47. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

