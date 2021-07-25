Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on DBOEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 28,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,404. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.