Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

