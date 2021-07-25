Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
