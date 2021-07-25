Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $200.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $187.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $188.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

