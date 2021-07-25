Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $177.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.53. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

