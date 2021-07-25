Desjardins Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

TSE AR opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.30 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.44.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.