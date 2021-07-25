Derwent London’s (DWVYF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

