Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54. Derwent London has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $48.10.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

