Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DBTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,283. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.