Decentraland One Day Volume Reaches $239.91 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $239.91 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.03 or 0.00810808 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,156,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,661,745 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

