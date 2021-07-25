David F. Shotwell Sells 563 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EVP David F. Shotwell sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $10,336.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Umpqua by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 276.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

