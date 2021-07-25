Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $243,630.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $243,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $238,050.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $242,280.00.

MSP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Datto by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.