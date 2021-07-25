Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,889,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -794.44 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

