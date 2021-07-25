Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

