Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $304.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

DHR opened at $291.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

