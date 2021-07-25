DA Davidson Comments on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $249.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

