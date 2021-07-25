DA Davidson Begins Coverage on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $344.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HyreCar by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HyreCar by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.