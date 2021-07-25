D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $106.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DHI. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.